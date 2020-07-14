Kemin Industries Acquires U.S. Patent Application for Effective Solution to Control African Swine Fever Virus in Feed

New research from Kansas State University shows promise for Kemin pathogen control product Sal CURB® in addressing African Swine Fever virus in feed and feed ingredients

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has acquired a U.S. patent application for a method to control African Swine Fever virus (ASFv) in feed and feed ingredients using Sal CURB® Liquid Antimicrobial – a global pathogen control product manufactured by Kemin.

New data generated by Kansas State University and Dr. Megan Niederwerder demonstrates that Sal CURB effectively inactivates ASFv in livestock feed. The data in support of the patent application, “Mitigating the Risk of African Swine Fever Virus in Feed with Antiviral Chemical Additives,” was recently published in the Transboundary and Emerging Diseases journal. The research was conducted at the Biosecurity Research Institute at Kansas State University, which is a biosafety level-3 facility and one of only two locations in the U.S. that can handle and conduct scientific studies with the virus.

Sal CURB is an antimicrobial solution known to maintain the Salmonella-negative status of complete feeds and feed ingredients for up to 21 days, in addition to controlling mold. By using a blended solution of formaldehyde and propionic acid, known to eliminate mold and pathogens, Sal CURB plays an important role in reducing biosecurity risks.

“Protecting the global food supply, ensuring food safety, maintaining biosecurity and transforming the quality of life for those around the world are extremely important to Kemin. This new research helps to address one of the biggest challenges facing the global agriculture industry,” said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Kemin Industries. “Sal CURB is a proven solution, backed by 25 years of research, innovation and safety – we are thrilled to explore this new application and further invest in solutions that may prevent the transmission of African Swine Fever virus.”

A research team including Dr. Scott Dee, Director of Research at Pipestone Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Niederwerder and additional colleagues at Kansas State University, previously demonstrated that an array of viral pathogens could survive in feed ingredients under simulated transboundary shipping models. Among the pathogens examined in the study, ASFv was shown to remain stable and infective in a wide array of feed ingredients – posing a high threat to the global agriculture industry. Dr. Niederwerder’s continuing research on ASFv was then able to hone in on plausible means of infection via feed and water.

While feed is not the only transmission route for ASFv, the high number of animal exposures to this vector increases the likelihood of infection dramatically. Turning the research toward chemical treatment of feed was a crucial next step, which identified Sal CURB as an effective method to inactivate this impactful virus.

“Our new research reports novel data evaluating the efficacy of feed additives on inactivating ASFv in an in vitro cell culture model and a feed ingredient transoceanic shipment model,” said Niederwerder. “This will provide valuable information to the swine industry with regards to mitigating the risk of potential routes for introduction and transmission of ASFv through feed and ingredients.”

For livestock producers and manufacturers responsible for meat, milk and egg production, pathogen control is essential to managing possible biosecurity risks – like ASFv, which has been reported throughout China and in several other countries across Asia, Europe and Africa. Breaches in biosecurity can impact food safety, consumer trust and lead to lost production, ultimately impacting the global food supply chain with significant economic implications.

“Keeping pathogens at bay is a crucial component of any on-farm biosecurity program. Kemin is highly invested in pathogen control research, such as the recent work conducted by Kansas State University,” said Kristi Krafka, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. “We recognize this data has significant implications, and the ability to complement biosecurity measures in the agricultural sector worldwide.”

For decades, Kemin has partnered with third-party institutions to further research and provide solutions for important animal production, health and welfare issues. This new development is the result of a years-long relationship between Kemin and the KSU Research Foundation. Kemin anticipates further data will be generated in support of this patent application.

For more information, please visit kemin.com/africanswinefever or kemin.com/salcurb.

Certain statements may not be applicable in all geographical regions. Product labeling and associated claims may differ based upon government requirements.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contacts:

Lauren M.G. Burt, Head of Worldwide Communications, lauren.burt@kemin.com | +1 (515) 249-4219

Emily Claghorn, Sr. Marketing Communications Specialist, emily.claghorn@kemin.com | +1 (515) 559-5428