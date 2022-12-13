Kenanga Group Wins 3 Awards At The UN Global Compact Malaysia-Brunei Sustainability Performance AwardsKenanga Group_UNGCMYB Sustainability Performance Awards 2022.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 December 2022 – Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (“Kenanga Group” or “The Group“) was presented with three awards at the coveted United Nations Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (“UNGCMYB“) Sustainability Performance Awards 2022.

Kenanga was awarded for:



Partnership for the Goals Recognition

Sustainable Product Recognition

Sustainability Awareness and Employee Engagement Recognition

“We would like to thank United Nations Global Compact Network for the awards and ongoing support. They serve as an encouragement for the Group to further strengthen our commitment and excellence towards sustainability,” commented Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Group.

“We still have a long way to go and we look forward to continue advancing our sustainability strategy in the years to come – one that delivers prosperity together with meaningful outcome for people and planet,” added Datuk Chay.

UNGCMYB’s Executive Director, Faroze Nadar remarked, “We are proud to have accountable businesses as part of UNGC global network. Kenanga Group has done much to advance sustainability in their industry and we are pleased to recognise their efforts. Congratulations Kenanga and we hope this will inspire other financial institutions to be change agents for a sustainable nation”.

The Group was awarded for its launch of sustainable products, which cover the Kenanga Sustainability Series – a suite of multi-asset class products rooted in sustainability considerations to advance long-term financial growth for investors and to generate social and financial value for surrounding communities.

In addition, the Group was also recognised for its effort for sustainability awareness and employee engagement. In accelerating group-wide capacity building, 95% of its workforce nationwide completed the UN Global Compact’s introduction to sustainability e-learning modules, on top of desk-top quizzes. The Group also actively engage its employees through various sustainability awareness programmes such as #GreenAtHome, a month-long interactive event for the last 6 consecutive years to raise environmental awareness.

The Partnerships for Goals award was derived from the Group’s collaborations with various organisations to drive the different aspects of sustainability.

“This year, as we focus on expanding financial inclusion through digitalisation, we joined hands with the Ant Group to develop Malaysia’s first wealth SuperApp, which is engineered to provide access to the world of investing to millions of Malaysians,” said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Group.

In terms of partnerships within the community, the Group drives the award-winning programme – the HumanKind Project – designed to empower social enterprises such Café Includes, a café run by people with disabilities under the Dialogue Includes All Academy, as well as, Silent Teddies Bakery an enterprise run by a group of talented hearing-impaired bakers.

With over a decade of support towards these social enterprises, the Group continues to raise funds, generate awareness, and volunteer assistance to bring about positive change and improvements to the under-privileged individuals and families.

