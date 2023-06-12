Kenanga Investment Bank Celebrates 50 Years of Growth, Innovation, and ExcellenceYM Tan Sri Dato’ Paduka Tengku Noor Zakiah Tengku Ismail, Founder Emeritus and Adviser of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.png

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 12 June 2023 – Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (“Kenanga” or “The Group“) recently commemorated its 50th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its history. Over the past five decades, Kenanga has been instrumental in empowering generations of Malaysians in the realm of investing, while fuelling possibilities for numerous corporations and start-ups alike. As a homegrown brand, the Group has defied all odds over the course of half a century.

YM Tan Sri Dato’ Paduka Tengku Noor Zakiah Tengku Ismail, Founder Emeritus and Adviser of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad

With 50 years of experience, the Group has undergone remarkable growth and transformation since its humble beginnings as a modest stockbroking firm in 1973. Today, it stands tall as a leading and an award-winning independent investment bank in Malaysia, offering innovative and comprehensive financial services across the country.

Kenanga has achieved notable milestones over the years, including the launch of Rakuten Trade, Malaysia’s first digital equity broker, in partnership with Rakuten Securities, Inc. It also became the first organisation to be recognised as “Most Innovative Participating Organisation” by Bursa Malaysia for bringing transformative ideas to the marketplace.

In 2021, the Group demonstrated its commitment to responsible business practices by becoming the first Malaysian investment bank to join the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The following year, it introduced Kenanga Digital Investing, an artificial intelligence-driven robo-advisor, crossing RM100 million in Asset Under Management within two months of its launch. In the same year, Kenanga signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ant Group to launch Malaysia’s first Wealth SuperApp, and was later included in the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index, signifying its adherence to global Environmental, Social and Governance standards.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Kenanga, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude. This milestone is a testament to the dedication, hard work and the unwavering support of our incredible clients, partners, employees and stakeholders. I am proud of our accomplishments, and I have great confidence in the organisation’s continued growth and success in the years ahead. In recognition of this momentous achievement, my heartfelt appreciation goes out to our clients, business partners, shareholders, employees and community of stakeholders who have been with us throughout this remarkable journey,” said YM Tan Sri Dato’ Paduka Tengku Noor Zakiah Tengku Ismail, Founder Emeritus and Adviser of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

“We are very proud to celebrate our 50th anniversary as a leading independent investment bank and one of the largest retail brokers and asset management companies in the country. This milestone is a testament to the trust and support of our clients and the dedication of our talented team. Over the years, we have continuously strived to provide exceptional service, innovative solutions, and a seamless trading experience to our valued clients. We remain committed to driving success for our clients and maintaining our position as the industry leader. Here’s to 50 years of excellence and many more to come,” said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

To mark this milestone, Kenanga held a celebration at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters, which included a series of events and activities for its employees. The Group is also preparing to enhance its existing offerings to provide even greater value and convenience to its clients. Clients can look forward to the launch of the Group’s Wealth SuperApp, geared to revolutionise how Malaysians approach wealth generation and management.

