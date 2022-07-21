Kenanga Investment Bank Named Malaysia’s Best Securities House 2022 Datuk Chay Wai Leong_KIBB.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 21 July 2022 – Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (“Kenanga”) the country’s leading independent investment bank has been named Best Securities House Malaysia 2022 at the Asiamoney 2022 Best Securities Houses Awards.

Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad

The prestigious award recognises the exceptional record performance of Kenanga Investment Bank in 2021, and is a nod towards the strength of the Group’s diverse revenue stream and fast-growing client base.

“It is an honour to receive this accolade. As a home-grown brand with almost 50 years of history in the country, we have grown from to strength to strength, from a humble stockbroking house, to the full-fledge investment bank that we are today. At the core of our continued progress, is the resilience, innovation and dedication of our teams, as well as the trust and support from over half a million Malaysian investors and traders who are our clients,” commented Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

“Looking forward, we remain focused on reinforcing our business fundamentals and strengthening our digital offerings and infrastructure to ensure we continue to bring the best of financial solutions to our clients,” Datuk Chay added.

“Despite the current uncertainties of the global and domestic markets, our vast experience navigating different market cycles and conditions over the years, will put us in good stead,” said Datuk Chay.

The Group remains the largest and fastest growing retail stockbroker with a market share of over 25% as at 31 March 2022, up 3.0% from the previous corresponding quarter.

The Group’s joint-venture with Rakuten Trade, a fully online stockbroking platform has received over 245,000 trading accounts under its belt since the partnership began and customers can look forward to more exciting new-value added products and features on the platform that will set the stage for more seamless and optimal customer journey and experience.

In February 2022, the Group launched Kenanga Digital Investing (KDI), a fully A.I. driven digital investment platform designed to simplify how Malaysians save and invest. This newly launched product has crossed RM200 million in asset under management (AUM).

The Asiamoney 2022 Best Securities Houses Awards examined domestic securities houses of 12 markets in Asia, and winners were determined through information from daily coverage of the region, proprietary polls and awards data, league tables as well as interviews, and third-party sources.

