Kenanga Investors Wins Best Mixed Assets – Malaysia Provident Fund Group At 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund AwardsKenanga Investors_Refinitiv Lipper.jpg

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, and alternative investments for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.

The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management’s 2023 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIB under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives and Malaysia Most Improved Fund House.

The Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 won Best Malaysia Large-Cap Equity Fund at the 2022 Morningstar Awards Malaysia.

At the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Malaysia 2022, KIB won overall best Mixed Assets – Malaysia Pension Funds Group award for the third time. Accompanying this were individual fund wins awarded to:

Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund (“KMIF”) for best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 Years

Kenanga Managed Growth Fund (“KMGF”) for best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible – Malaysia Provident Funds over 3 Years

Kenanga Managed Growth Fund (“KMGF”) for best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible – Malaysia Provident Funds over 5 Years

Kenanga Managed Growth Fund (“KMGF”) for best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 Years.

Additionally, the FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2022/2023 named Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 as “Sector Equity – Malaysia Focused” and Kenanga Shariah Growth Opportunities Fund as “Sector Equity – Malaysia Small to Medium Companies (Islamic)”.

The Asset Benchmark Research has ranked KIB as Highly Commended on its list of ‘Top Investment Houses’ in the Asian Local Currency Bond Awards for Asset Managers.

At the United Nations Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (“UNGCMYB”) Sustainability Performance Awards 2022, we received the “Sustainable Products” award for our launch of sustainable products, which cover the Kenanga Sustainability Series – a suite of multi-asset class products rooted in sustainability considerations to advance long-term financial growth for investors and to generate social and financial value for surrounding communities. The award also recognised the first SRI-qualified high yield bond fund in Malaysia, the Kenanga Sustainability Series: High Yield Bond Fund.

For the sixth consecutive year, KIB was affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on KIB reflects the fund management company’s well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices. During the first half of 2021, KIB’s 20 largest unit trust funds outperformed its benchmarks for the one-year, three-year and five-year periods

This Press Release was issued by Kenanga Group’s Marketing & Communications department.

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to read and understand the Master Prospectuses (“MPs”), the Supplemental Master Prospectus (“SMP”) (if any), Information Memorandums (“IM”) (if any), Product Highlights Sheets (“PHS”) as well as consider the fees, charges and risk factors involved before investing. The MP, SMP (if any), IM (if any) and PHS have been registered and/or lodged with the Securities Commission Malaysia (“SC”), who takes no responsibility for its contents and related advertisement or marketing materials, does not indicate that the SC has recommended or endorsed the product/service. The advertisement has not been reviewed by the SC. Investors have the right to request for a copy of PHS and other relevant product disclosure documents which are available at our office, at any authorised distributors and our corporate website before making investment decisions. If you are in doubt when considering the investment or any of the information provided, you are advised to consult a professional adviser. A Fund’s track record does not guarantee its future performance. Kenanga Investors Berhad is committed to prevent conflict of interest between its various businesses and activities and between its clients/director/shareholders and employees by having in place procedures and measures for identifying and properly managing any apparent, potential and perceived conflict of interest by making disclosures to Clients, where appropriate. Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358.

