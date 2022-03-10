Kenanga Launches ‘Meals That Give’ In Urgent Support of Underprivileged CommunitiesChuah-Sze-Phing-Stevens-Chan.jpg



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 10 March 2022 – Kenanga launches ‘Meals That Give’, a campaign under the charter of its community programme The HumanKIND Project. The campaign is designed to continue rallying support for its long-standing social enterprise partner Café Includes, a café operated by a team of persons with disabilities, via online fundraising platform, Sedunia.

Chuah Sze Phing, Head of Group Marketing, Communications & Sustainability and Stevens Chan, Founder of Café Includes, Dialogue Includes All

Doubling the impact of each pledge made, the meals will not only go towards sustaining employment opportunities of the differently-abled members of Café Includes, but they will also go towards feeding communities in need, as the packed meals will be distributed to children of orphanages, as well as the homeless.

Malaysians can now pledge meals from Café Includes starting from as little as RM20 on www.sedunia.me/campaigns/kenangahumankind/. To encourage participation, Kenanga will be amplifying pledges made by matching them 1 for 1.

“The HumanKIND Project is an initiative we kickstarted last year in response to the increasing social and community needs. We are pleased to be extending this programme this year under the campaign, ‘Meals That Give’. Besides giving back to the community, our aim is to also create an ecosystem to encourage the public to give back as well. It is more crucial now than ever as the nation transfers into the endemic phase that we continue to support each other in every way that we can.

Under ‘Meals That Give’, we will be providing meals for the underprivileged, while simultaneously helping to create awareness and support the differently-abled community at Café Includes. We hope that through this initiative we can help stretch your Ringgit by making it easy and affordable for all Malaysians to do their part for social good,” said Chuah Sze Phing, Kenanga’s Head of Group Marketing, Communications, and Sustainability.

Kenanga staff volunteers will coordinate and distribute the pledged meals from Café Includes to the recipients from Persatuan Kebajikan An-Najjah Malaysia, Rumah Ozanam PJ and Pertiwi Soup Kitchen.

Stevens Chan, visually-impaired social activist and founder of Café Includes, said, “The last two years have been extremely challenging for us. Due to the pandemic, we had to shut down the Dialogue In The Dark exhibition which was the main source of income for us. We redirected our focus to setting up Café Includes instead, which managed to continue to provide employment to our members who are disabled and from the B40 community. We are grateful for all the support we have been receiving from the public as well as corporates like Kenanga Investment Bank who continuously back us over the last 10 years, that have kept us going through the most trying of times.”

Last year, through the debut of The HumanKIND Project, Kenanga helped raise over 5,000 orders for Café Includes, that enabled them to keep the business afloat throughout the disruptions of the pandemic and sustained livelihoods of the 15 persons with disabilities who run the Café.

Pledge your meal and create double the impact today at www.sedunia.me/campaigns/kenangahumankind/.



