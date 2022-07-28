Kendrick Lamar Responds To Viral Video Of Security Guard In Tears At His Show

Kendrick Lamar has reacted after footage of a security guard getting emotional at one of his concerts went viral on TikTok.

The video shows the seccy, who was on duty during the rapper’s show in Texas, openly crying and singing along while K-dot performed his 2017 song, ‘LOVE’.

WATCH: Security Guard Crying At Kendrick Lamar Concert

The video itself quickly racked up over 11 million views and spawned multiple news stories, even catching the attention of the security guard himself.

The guard, Devyn Sanford, has since commented on the TikTok post: “That’s me in the post y’all… this song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions… definitely love getting paid to do this”.

Now, Kendrick himself has also weighed in.

During an interview with kid journalist Jazlyn Guerra at Rolling Loud Festival, the Compton rapper commented: “At the end of the day, past all the politics, past all the numbers, [what’s most important is] what music makes you feel, you know?”

He continued: “To see that — and shoutout to him, by the way, because I see you, bro — I was like, ‘man, I wonder what he’s going through?’

“At the end of the day, that’s how you want everyone to receive your music, you know? Make them feel good, make them feel like a moment they’re attached to can live forever.”

You can watch Kendrick’s interview, and listen to his Zacari-featuring DAMN. LP cut ‘LOVE’ below.

And son’t forget you can also catch the rapper touring Australia this December.

