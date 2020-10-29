Kendrick Lamar Returns On New Song With Busta Rhymes, ‘Look Over Your Shoulder’

It’s been a year since we had new music from Kendrick Lamar in any form, and now the rap legend has broken that absence by linking up with Busta Rhymes for his latest track, ‘Look Over Your Shoulder’.

The song, which features on Busta’s forthcoming album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, also samples The Jackson 5’s classic ‘I’ll Be There’.

Kendrick Lamar hasn’t appeared on a song since 2019, when he offered a few featured verses across various tracks, including SiR’s ‘Hair Down’ and 2 Chainz’s ‘Momma I Hit A Lick’.

Lamar hasn’t released an album of his own in almost four years, with the last being 2017’s DAMN. He did however see huge success in 2018 with his curation of the soundtrack to Black Panther.

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is out Friday, 30th October.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Look Over Your Shoulder’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]