Kendrick Lamar’s New Album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Is Out Next Month

The long awaited follow up to Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize winning fourth album, DAMN., is coming. The Compton rapper’s new record, titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, is out on Friday, 13th May via Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

Lamar made the announcement via his Oklama website. The website launched in August 2021 with a note updating fans on Lamar’s progress with what he called his “final TDE album.” “May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators,” he wrote. “As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

In the site’s latest post, dated Monday, 18th April, Lamar reveals the album title and release date and says, “All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

Lamar’s previous LP, DAMN., celebrated its fifth birthday last week. In addition to topping the US Billboard 200, DAMN. was the first non-jazz or classical work to receive a Pulitzer Prize for Music. It also collected the Grammy for Best Rap Album. The album’s guests included Rihanna, U2 and producers Sounwave, Mike Will Made It and The Alchemist.

In the years since DAMN., Lamar oversaw the Black Panther soundtrack, either writing, producing or performing on each of its tracks. He also guested on songs by N.E.R.D., Nipsey Hussle, Anderson .Paak, SiR and his cousin, Baby Keem.

