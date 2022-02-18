Kepner-Tregoe Sponsors Luke List, Professional GolferKepner Tregoe Logo.jpg

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY – Media OutReach – 18 February 2022 – Kepner-Tregoe is

delighted to announce its sponsorship of Luke List,

professional golfer on the PGA TOUR. “KT is proud to partner with Luke who

exemplifies many of the same basic beliefs and values as KT,” said Bill

Baldwin, CEO of Kepner-Tregoe. “Luke is off to a great start in the 2021/22

season, and we look forward to a great long-term relationship with him.”

“We are thrilled to be one of Luke’s sponsors and are excited to

support him each and every week as he competes,” continued Baldwin. “This

partnership with Luke provides the KT brand with global exposure as well as

helping to highlight the value of critical thinking beyond the traditional

business environment and into professional golf.”

“Golf gives us a perfect opportunity to model the role that

clear thinking plays in the pursuit of excellence,” said Baldwin. “For example,

as a pro golfer prepares to play each shot, he is intuitively doing what we

refer to as a ‘situation appraisal’. He is asking key questions and evaluating

critical information such as the wind speed & direction, distance, hazards,

and slope. He processes this information in making decisions on what club to

use and how he will control his swing. While playing, the golfer is always

attempting to avoid problems and take advantage of opportunities. These

processes are all contained in the portfolio of KT technologies.”

Kepner-Tregoe’s consulting and capability development helps

organizations, teams and individuals develop expert critical thinking skills.

These capabilities allow organizations to improve quality, increase efficiency,

and reduce costs. In today’s complex business world, the value of people being

able to think clearly, using a structured process to determine precisely what

to do, is more valuable than ever.