Kerry eCommerce Collaborates with S.F. Express Hong Kong To Launch International E-commerce Express Solution kerry-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 October 2022 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has launched a new international e-commerce express solution under its E-commerce & Express division Kerry eCommerce (‘KEC’) in collaboration with S.F. Express (Hong Kong) Limited (‘SFHK’), offering a more economical and speedier delivery service from Hong Kong to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand for SMEs.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director – Integrated Logistics North Asia of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “The e-commerce market in Southeast Asia is experiencing massive growth and the demand for cross-border e-commerce logistics and last-mile delivery is enormous. With Kerry Logistics Network’s extensive presence in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, coupled with SFHK’s market leading reach in Hong Kong, we are well-equipped to tap the growing demand and provide a cost-effective solution to SMEs. This new solution empowers e-tailers to strengthen their delivery capabilities and extend their overseas footprint, which will in turn give them a greater competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

The international e-commerce express solution is devised to target SMEs in Hong Kong for deliveries to overseas markets. It combines the core competencies of the two parties, namely, SFHK’s extensive network of over 100 self-operated network points and sizeable logistics and distribution team in Hong Kong, and KEC’s strong in-house customs clearance and express capabilities in Asia.

Underscoring the streamlined process of this solution, SMEs can drop off their packages at one of the SFHK self-operated network points across Hong Kong or schedule a pickup by SFHK. The parcels will then be consolidated by KEC for customs clearance, air freight and last-mile fulfilment.

