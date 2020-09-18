Kerry Logistics Crowned the Winner of the CILT Award 2020 – Enterprise Award for Service ExcellenceKerry.jpg

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry

Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified

business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range

of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight

forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project

logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure

investment.

With a

global presence across 58 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a

solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure,

extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across

China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry

Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the

largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.