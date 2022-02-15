Kerry Logistics Network and Hengan Group’s Joint Venture Karrion Meets Strong Demand for COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits in Hong Kongkerry-logo.jpg

HONG

KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 15 February 2022 – Kerry Logistics

Network Limited’s (‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) joint venture with Hengan

International Group Company Limited (‘Hengan Group’; Stock Code 1044.HK), Karrion Development Limited (‘Karrion’), is launching a new SARS-CoV-2 Antigen

Rapid Detection Kit (Colloidal gold method) (‘rapid detection kit’) named “BandiCheck”

under the Banitore brand in Hong Kong today to help check the spread of

COVID-19 and protect the public.

The “BandiCheck” rapid detection kit contains

nasal and oral swabs and is proven to be able to

effectively detect the COVID-19, including the Omicron and Delta variants. According to the test results of Germany’s Paul-Ehrlich Institut

(PEI), the overall sensitivity of the “BandiCheck” nasal swab ranked in the top

ten among a total of 199 comparable products as at 31 January 2022. Furthermore,

the oral swab is not only an innovative product, but is also designated for the

Hong Kong market. Optimal to use in conducting

large scale screening tests, the rapid detection kits can provide results

within 15 minutes and are easy to use, highly stable as well as at a lower

cost.

Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing

Director – Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, “Building

upon KLN’s established logistics network and Banitore’s reputation as a

trustworthy healthcare brand, Karrion will deliver this in-demand solution

efficiently and with abundant supply to meet the present need for a quick and

easy to use detection kit in bulk to help contain the fifth wave and for the

public’s peace of mind.”

Martin Li, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer of Hengan

Group, said, “To support

the government’s call for voluntary testing, Karrion and Banitore are a perfect fit to bring the ‘BandiCheck’

rapid detection kit to the public at this challenging moment. Our collaboration with KLN was

formed during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, and

it is only fitting that we are doing our part to help curb an even more

ferocious outbreak.”

Karrion was established in 2021 to

create synergy in the B2B bulk distribution and wholesale market of medical,

healthcare and hygiene products.