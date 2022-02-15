Kerry Logistics Network and Hengan Group’s Joint Venture Karrion Meets Strong Demand for COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits in Hong Kongkerry-logo.jpg

HONG
KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 15 February 2022 – Kerry Logistics
Network Limited’s (‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) joint venture with Hengan
International Group Company Limited (‘Hengan Group’; Stock Code 1044.HK), Karrion Development Limited (‘Karrion’), is launching a new SARS-CoV-2 Antigen
Rapid Detection Kit (Colloidal gold method) (‘rapid detection kit’) named “BandiCheck”
under the Banitore brand in Hong Kong today to help check the spread of
COVID-19 and protect the public.
The “BandiCheck” rapid detection kit contains
nasal and oral swabs and is proven to be able to
effectively detect the COVID-19, including the Omicron and Delta variants. According to the test results of Germany’s Paul-Ehrlich Institut
(PEI), the overall sensitivity of the “BandiCheck” nasal swab ranked in the top
ten among a total of 199 comparable products as at 31 January 2022. Furthermore,
the oral swab is not only an innovative product, but is also designated for the
Hong Kong market. Optimal to use in conducting
large scale screening tests, the rapid detection kits can provide results
within 15 minutes and are easy to use, highly stable as well as at a lower
cost.
Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing
Director – Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, “Building
upon KLN’s established logistics network and Banitore’s reputation as a
trustworthy healthcare brand, Karrion will deliver this in-demand solution
efficiently and with abundant supply to meet the present need for a quick and
easy to use detection kit in bulk to help contain the fifth wave and for the
public’s peace of mind.”
Martin Li, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer of Hengan
Group, said, “To support
the government’s call for voluntary testing, Karrion and Banitore are a perfect fit to bring the ‘BandiCheck’
rapid detection kit to the public at this challenging moment. Our collaboration with KLN was
formed during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, and
it is only fitting that we are doing our part to help curb an even more
ferocious outbreak.”
Karrion was established in 2021 to
create synergy in the B2B bulk distribution and wholesale market of medical,
healthcare and hygiene products.