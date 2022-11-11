Kerry Logistics Network Named Asian 3PL of the Year for the Seventh Time kerry-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2022 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’, ‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) was named the Asian 3PL of the Year for the seventh time at the Supply Chain Asia Awards 2022 (the ‘Awards’) and its Group Managing Director, William Ma, received the prestigious “Hall of Fame” accolade at the award ceremony held in Singapore last night.

The Hall of Fame award acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leaders with records of demonstrating strong leadership and innovative thinking in creating success in the global supply chain industry, while the Asian 3PL of the Year title commends an industry leader in Asia.

Commenting on winning the award, William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “These achievements are testaments to KLN’s market leading position in Asia and our continuous dedication to service innovation and operational excellence. As one of the very few Asia-based global 3PL with a diversified business mix and broad exposure in key gateways, we are offering unique and highly customised solutions to support our customers to, from and within Asia. We are proud of what we have accomplished especially during the last two years when our team showed incredible dedication, ingenuity and agility in the face of COVID.”

On his personal recognition, Ma added, “I am truly honoured to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It would not be possible without the great support of all my colleagues and partners from across our network. Despite the success of building Kerry Logistics Network as a global and sustainable corporation, I will continue to inspire and nurture our people as well as explore new solutions for our customers. Together with my management team, I look forward to taking KLN to the next level in the global logistics arena.”

Kerry Logistics Network previously received the Asian 3PL of the Year title in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. William Ma has successfully spearheaded the international expansion and transformation of KLN since 2000 and has led the Company as Group Managing Director since its listing in 2013.

The Awards are organised annually by Supply Chain Asia Magazine to honour outstanding corporations and individuals in the supply chain and logistics industry. The corporate awards are voted by the public as well as the Awards Committee and a panel of judges, whereas the awards in the individual categories are selected by the Awards Committee. The 2022 edition of the Awards was the first one held since 2019 due to global events in the ensuing two years.

