Kerry Logistics Network Receives “Transport and Logistics – Silver Award” At the Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence 2021kerry-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media Outreach – 21 February 2023 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’, ‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is proud to receive the Silver Award in the Transport and Logistics category at the Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence 2021 (the ‘Awards’) for its outstanding green leadership, effective environmental programmes and efforts in encouraging its partners to implement environmental management measures together.

The Silver Award specifically acknowledged the commitment of KLN’s management in driving internal green culture, the environmental measures undertaken within and beyond the Company, its successful environmental initiatives and regulatory compliance, as well as how it motivates its suppliers, customers and business partners to establish their own environmental programmes.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are very pleased and honoured to receive such a great recognition for our green corporate culture and environmentally sound business practices. While we appreciate the honour, we continue to see room for improvement, as we remain fully committed to our pledge of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. To go one step further, we strive to integrate sustainability deep into our strategy, while participating as a signatory to the UN Global Compact initiative and exploring opportunities to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and foster sustainable logistics solutions in order to create greater value for our stakeholders and the communities in which we operate.”

The Awards are led by the Environmental Campaign Committee alongside the Environment and Ecology Bureau and in conjunction with nine organisations, with the aim of encouraging businesses in Hong Kong to adopt green management practices, evaluating their performance, and commending the best-performing companies and organisations in their respective sectors.

