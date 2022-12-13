Kerry Logistics Network Recognised for Achievement in Investor Relations and ESG Awarded by IR Magazine and Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition kerry-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 December 2022 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’, ‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to be recognised for its outstanding achievements in investor relations (‘IR’) and Environmental, Social and Governance (‘ESG’), receiving the Best in Sector: Industrials and the Best ESG Materiality Reporting (small to mid-cap) accolades from IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards 2022, as well as the ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2022 from Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition for the fourth consecutive year.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are delighted to be awarded for our efforts towards sustainability, as well as how we share our strategic plans and progress with the investment community through proactive communication and transparent disclosure. At KLN, we see a growing importance for corporates to add values for all. We have since fully embedded ESG into our business strategy and daily operations, while maintaining open communication with our peers, partners, investors, and stakeholders. Going forward, we will reinforce our commitment and refine our approach to sustainable logistics practices, in order to create more and longer-term values for the greater community.”

IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards honour leading individuals and companies with exceptional IR performance. The Awards are voted by hundreds of analysts, investors and a panel of judges comprising investment professionals and IR Magazine editorial members, representing an effective and extensive sample of opinions from the investment community in Greater China.

Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition’s ESG Leading Enterprise Awards is organised by international business publication Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition in collaboration with Deloitte to commend outstanding companies whose excellent performance reflects how ESG ecosystems are incorporated into and drive their development strategies.

Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.