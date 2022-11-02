Kerry Logistics Network Teams Up with ANI Systems to Launch CaraMall To Build A Smart Ecosystem for the Elderlykerry-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 November 2022 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is teaming up with Hong Kong’s leading elderly home operator and management technology company ANI Systems Limited (‘ANI Systems’) to launch CaraMall, Hong Kong’s first one-stop B2B online store for elderly home operators. It signifies the first step towards building a smart ecosystem for the elderly, where various stakeholders provide a diverse range of quality products and services.

Established with the aim of giving ease, convenience and speed to elderly home operators, CaraMall commenced operation in November 2022 to serve the elderly care service industry in Hong Kong. The platform has more than 70 brand partners that supply a wide array of goods integral to the running of elderly homes, ranging from food and supplements to pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, houseware and cleaning products as well as professional medical services including physiotherapy, occupational therapy and medical waste collection.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director – Integrated Logistics North Asia of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “As Hong Kong faces an ageing population, CaraMall is a contemporary proposition for the elderly care service industry that also marks our entry into a market with huge growth potential. Everything essential to caring for the elderly is available on a single, easily-accessible and centralised platform with strong logistics support from Kerry Logistics Network. Gone are the days of elderly home operators ordering provisions via traditional means from individual suppliers. Now with CaraMall, they have all the products they need in one place, just a click away.”

Maggie Chung, Managing Director of ANI Systems, said, “We are privileged to be able to partner with Kerry Logistics Network. We at ANI Systems have been bringing digital transformation to the industry, highlighting efficiency, accuracy and flexibility to make the staff’s jobs easier and residents’ lives more comfortable. We built CaraMall with a people-centric approach. When elderly home operators are able to order all supplies on our one-stop online store, it frees up staff and gives them more time to look after residents of the elderly homes.”

According to the Social Welfare Department, as at June 2022, elderly homes in various types of operations provide a total of approximately 75,400 places across Hong Kong. The demand for elderly home necessities is therefore enormous.

CaraMall is now open, please visit: www.caramall.hk

