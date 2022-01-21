Kerry Logistics Network Wins Air Cargo Services Award At the British International Freight Association Freight Service Awards 2021kerry-logo.jpg

HONG

KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 January 2022 – Kerry Logistics Network

Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has won the Air Cargo

Services Award at the British International Freight Association (BIFA) Freight

Service Awards 2021 (the ‘Awards’). The Awards ceremony was held in London last

night.

Kerry

Logistics Network received the accolade for its outstanding performance in air

freight. The Air Cargo Services Award was conferred to commend its excellence

in air freight throughout the global pandemic. Kerry Logistics Network has

launched new air freight services such as a new Trans-Pacific air freight

service and an Air-Sea service via South Korea in 2021.

Emma

Rowlands, Strategic Sales Director of Kerry Logistics (UK), said, “Kerry

Logistics Network has been a whirlwind of activity, effort, and ingenuity

throughout the last 12 months and to have the hard work of the UK team

recognised by industry peers is a testament to their dedication. These new

services were introduced as a direct response to the ongoing capacity

constraints and supply chain bottlenecks that have been a regular occurrence

over the last 12 months to ensure customers can keep cargo moving.”

BIFA

is a UK-based trade association for UK-registered companies engaged in

international movement of freight by all modes of transport, air, road, rail

and sea. The annual BIFA Freight Service Awards competition has been

celebrating industry excellence for more than three decades by rewarding high

standards and professionalism. Awards winners were selected by a judging panel

comprising veterans in the freight industry based on a set of criteria

including investment in new supply chain solutions, industry leadership,

customer care and fulfilment, as well as heightened operational efficiency.