Kerry Logistics Network Wins Air Cargo Services Award At the British International Freight Association Freight Service Awards 2021kerry-logo.jpg

HONG
KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 January 2022 – Kerry Logistics Network
Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has won the Air Cargo
Services Award at the British International Freight Association (BIFA) Freight
Service Awards 2021 (the ‘Awards’). The Awards ceremony was held in London last
night.
Kerry
Logistics Network received the accolade for its outstanding performance in air
freight. The Air Cargo Services Award was conferred to commend its excellence
in air freight throughout the global pandemic. Kerry Logistics Network has
launched new air freight services such as a new Trans-Pacific air freight
service and an Air-Sea service via South Korea in 2021.
Emma
Rowlands, Strategic Sales Director of Kerry Logistics (UK), said, “Kerry
Logistics Network has been a whirlwind of activity, effort, and ingenuity
throughout the last 12 months and to have the hard work of the UK team
recognised by industry peers is a testament to their dedication. These new
services were introduced as a direct response to the ongoing capacity
constraints and supply chain bottlenecks that have been a regular occurrence
over the last 12 months to ensure customers can keep cargo moving.”
BIFA
is a UK-based trade association for UK-registered companies engaged in
international movement of freight by all modes of transport, air, road, rail
and sea. The annual BIFA Freight Service Awards competition has been
celebrating industry excellence for more than three decades by rewarding high
standards and professionalism. Awards winners were selected by a judging panel
comprising veterans in the freight industry based on a set of criteria
including investment in new supply chain solutions, industry leadership,
customer care and fulfilment, as well as heightened operational efficiency.