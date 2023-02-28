Kerry Logistics Network Wins Two Accolades at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2022Picture 1.jpg

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About The Asset ESG Corporate Awards

The Asset ESG Corporate Awards offer a rigorous benchmarking service for listed companies with regard to corporate sustainability. The criteria used to assess the companies include a range of metrics of financial performance, which are also a proxy for gauging management acumen. Companies are also evaluated according to the quality of their governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility and investor relations.