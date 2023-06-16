Kerry Logistics Network Wins Two Accolades at the Ming Pao ESG Award 2023kerry-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 June 2023 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’, ‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) was recognised for its commitment and execution on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (‘ESG’), winning the “Elite of Sustainability Performance Award” and the “Excellence in Decarbonisation Award” by the Ming Pao ESG Award (the ‘Award’).

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “At KLN, we have been strengthening our sustainability commitments and putting them at the heart of our strategic goals. These accolades are encouraging as they recognise our journey towards sustainability and validate our ongoing ESG efforts. As a global 3PL, we never shirk from our responsibility to establish a sustainable supply chain, playing our part in combatting the climate crisis as we continue to monitor our environmental footprint, and identify areas for improvement. Embracing commitment, action and transparency as our key principles, we will continue to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and adhere to the UN Global Compact principles, in order to put sustainable logistics into action.”

KLN has been constantly improving its performance in sustainable logistics, with the aim of driving responsible business growth and creating long-term value for its stakeholders. It takes a leadership role in overseeing a robust sustainability governance structure, and has released a Sustainable Procurement Policy Statement to ensure its supply chain is adopting sustainable offerings from end-to-end. In working towards its pledge of net zero emission in 2050, KLN has recently accelerated its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, through practices such as the use of the 5.5-tonne electric truck and the pilot run of natural carbon dioxide and ammonia refrigerator, both pilot cases from a logistics operator in Hong Kong.

Jointly organised by Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao and the Institute of ESG and Benchmark, the Ming Pao ESG Award aims to commend Hong Kong listed companies with outstanding ESG performance and positive contribution. A panel of judges from various sectors, the government and academia assesses the companies’ sustainability strategies, its implementation and the disclosure of its progress, in choosing individual award winners.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.