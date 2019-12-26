Kevin Hart Was NOT Ready to Play Santa Claus When Anthony Davis Fell on His Lap Midgame
There’s no Christmas without Santa Claus and during the NBA’s Christmas Day games, Kevin Hart played the part. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center and sitting courtside was the comedian, his wife Eniko Parrish, and his kids. While sitting that close definitely has its benefits — like the absolute best view of the game — there’s also the risk of being trampled by the action, and Kevin witnessed that firsthand.
Right before the buzzer went off at halftime, Lakers star Anthony Davis fired off a three-point shot and although he missed it, he landed right on Kevin’s lap. We’re guessing he was asking
Santa Kevin for a win for Christmas because LeBron James immediately ran over and hopped on his lap too. Watch the hilarious clip and see how fans reacted to the viral moment ahead.