Kevin Parker Discusses Being Inspired By Travis Scott, Shopping While Stoned On New Tame Impala Album

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 12, 2020

After what feels like an eternity, Tame Impala‘s new record The Slow Rush is due out at the end of the week. Ahead of its release, mastermind Kevin Parker has given an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music where he discusses some of the creative sparks behind the band’s fourth studio album.

On the topic of collaborating with Travis Scott, Parker said “It was awesome. He’s so enthused by ideas. He doesn’t waste time kind of doubting himself or doubting things, which is extremely valuable, because you need that burst of conviction.

“I try to take on some of that conviction when I’m working, because doubt and all that kind of stuff is poisonous in creativity.”

Later in the conversation, Parker talks about taking himself out of his comfort zone and deliberately doing things that made him uncomfortable in search of inspiration, saying “I’m the most creative when I’m uncomfortable.”

When pressed for specifics, Parker explains that he hates being stoned in public, so as part of the process he’d smoke up and head down to the shops.

“I’ll do anything that gets me inspired, anything that causes those lightning bolts.”

Elsewhere, Lowe and Parker talk the creative catalyst for beginning the album, its central theme (time), and staying creative while on the road, It’s a super interesting chat overall, and you can check it out below.

Last month, Parker announced a nationwide Tame Impala tour for April of this year. Head here for all the details.

