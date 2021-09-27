Keystone Turbine Services Gains Dual M250-C47E Testing Certification

COATESVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Keystone Turbine Services, LLC (KTS – a Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG) Company), specialists in providing complete OEM-approved aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for operators of all Rolls-Royce M250 series gas turbine engines plus Honeywell and Triumph related accessories and components (including spare parts and field service support), is pleased to announce their two (2) all-digital engine test cells are now fully OEM correlated and certified for testing the complete series of M250-C47E FADEC engines for both pre- and final testing services.



Keystone Turbine Services employees work on engine parts and assemblies.

“Our team, along with the Test cell manufacturer – Test Logic, have invested over $1 million dollars to bring this new capability to both all-digital test cells,” stated John Fraser, General Manager of KTS. “We are now the second Rolls-Royce approved AMROC facility in the world certified to test all variants of the M250-C47E engine, and we look forward to providing this new capability to all operators of the M250-C47E model engine.”

David Mast, President and CEO of PAG stated, “We are excited to add this new capability to KTS. The addition of this service increases KTS’s MRO capability by further expanding their full offering to the complete Rolls-Royce M250 product line, including turboprop engines. Like PAG, KTS has a long history of delivering exceptional customer service, industry leading products, and cost-effective repair solutions to its customers. Through the addition of our new testing capability, we’re now better equipped to provide Rolls-Royce M250-C47E operators complete support to include available rental engine assets.”

About Keystone Turbine Services (KTS)

With over 45 years of gas turbine engine experience, KTS is Rolls-Royce’s second-largest certificated Authorized Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Center (AMROC) supporting all variants of the M250 Series engine, modules, accessories, and components. In addition, KTS is an FAA and EASA certificated Part 145 Repair Station and Honeywell Authorized Warranty and Repair Station (AWARS) for Overhaul, Repair and Testing of Rolls-Royce M250, Pratt & Whitney PT6A and PT6T Fuel Controls, Power Turbine Governors, and related accessories. (www.keystoneturbines.com).

About Precision Aviation Group (PAG)

Precision Aviation Group is a leading provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry. With 13 Repair Stations and over 500,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil – PAG uses its distinct business units and customer-focused business model to serve aviation customers through two business functions – Aviation Supply Chain – and its trademarked Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®).

PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed and Rotary-wing aircraft. PAG subsidiaries have MRO capabilities on over 39,000 products, including Accessories, Avionics, Dynamic Components, Engines, Fuel Accessories, Glass Panel Displays, Hydraulics, Instruments, Landing Gear, Starter/Generators, Sub-Assemblies and Wheels/Brakes. (www.precisionaviationgroup.com)

