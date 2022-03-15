KFC Is Bringing An 11-Course Fine Dining Degustation To Sydney

Your go-to hangover cure just got boujee.

Colonel Sanders has teamed up with Surry Hills diner Nel to bring an 11-course KFC dining experience to Sydney.

As Broadsheet reports, the silverware-lickin good degustation menu will see some of your deep-fried faves transformed into fanciful Instagram-ready eats.

Some of the menu items include a gravy candle with a potato bun for dipping, original recipe drumsticks dusted with gold, popcorn chicken paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil, nuggets of KFC’s chocolate mousse dipped in nitrogen and an edible portrait of the Colonel himself assembled from chicken, tomato, lettuce and pepper mayo.

The experience will take place at a secret venue in the inner-city suburb of Alexandria across three nights only (April 1st – 3rd… but apparently it’s NOT an April Fools prank!) and will be served with matching wines.

It’ll set you back $75 a head, but all profits go to The Black Dog Institute, Reachout Australia and Whitelion.

Head here to request a table.