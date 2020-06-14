“Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia share advice for couples dealing with the challenges of the pandemic”

Here’s how you can keep your relationship strong amid the pandemic according to Khalila Ramos and Gabbi Garcia.

Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia shared advice to couples who are dealing with the different challenges brought by the pandemic.

In Gabbi’s latest YouTube vlog, the couple shared their experiences dealing with being apart for two months because of the quarantine. They also shared their learnings with the hope to inspire those who are in a relationship to overcome the difficulties which sprung because of the health crisis.

“I just really hope for the couples out there, sana hindi siya naging reason for you guys to… I mean, there are a lot of ways for you guys to stay connected. Lalo na ngayon it’s so important for you to feel that you have someone na dadamayan ka through your anxieties, through the tough times, through the good times, at ‘yung alam mo na tao na ica-call out ka or tutulungan ka kung ano man ang mangyayari,” Gabbi said.

[embedded content]

Khalil added that staying connected with your loved ones is a great way to take care of yourself amid the pandemic.

“What I realized is that the most important thing to take care of your wellness and well-being is to really stay connected with people who celebrate love with you,” Khalil said.

Gabbi remarked that couples need to choose love at the end of the day.

“Kung mahal niyo ang isa’t isa, stick with each other despite your differences. As long as you love each other and you want the best for your partner, I think that could beat all the negativity,” she stated.