Khanh Trinh’s pull-up-stand brand is rated as top 5 best products in US market

HANOI, Vietnam, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Khanh Trinh, a Vietnamese startup, is selling successfully on Amazon with differentiated sport-medical-product: KT folding pull-up-stand.



CEO – Le Nguyen Khanh Trinh

Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H25C9XR

This product is rated as the best pull-up-stand by websites such as vbestreviews.com and atopdaily.com in US market in 2019.

Invented by Mr Trinh, the product helps solving four problems: Increasing kid’s height; Back pain treatment and spinal problems prevention; Fitness and improving health; Hanging swing chair, Aerial yoga hammock…

While developing markets, Trinh has registered patent in 65 countries. He now has patents in 7 countries.

How did Mr Trinh create this product?

Trinh started “pull-up” exercise at 15 year-old on a horizontal tree’s branch to improve height. Thanks to hard practicing for years, he gained 14cm. Daily “pull-up” exercise helps Trinh to relieve back pain due to sitting too much when he was a bank’s employee.

Understanding the benefits of pull-up exercise, realizing that people living in city are hard to have a good pull-up-stand for workouts, Trinh decided to create a quality product to start business. Putting Trinh’s 10-year-experience of exercise into product design with characteristics that consumers want.

Trinh worked in bank in daytime and designed in nighttime, product design was completed after two months. He ordered sample product and real product from a mechanical workshop that met his wishes.

Trinh built website and advertised on classified sites to launch product to market. He had his first order after a month. Other orders came and business kept growing.

In 2013, Trinh quit bank-job to focus on own business. In a short time, he made Khanh Trinh become pull-up-stand’s leading brand in Vietnam.

Trinh decided to export products through Amazon in 2017. His product was quickly loved and introduced by buyers through word-of-mouth.

For now, his product reaches consumers in more than 64 countries. United States is the largest export market with average export revenue of about 52,000USD/month.

“I think the market will continue to grow in the future. Especially when people are more concerned about health…for this reason, I want the product to reach more new markets to benefit public health. We welcome investors and partners to join us bringing this good product to people,” Trinh said.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200403/2768572-1?lang=0