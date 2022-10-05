Khruangbin Announce Intimate Melbourne Club Show

With just over a month until their long-awaited Australian tour, Texas psych-rock trio Khruangbin have added an extra date to their sold-out trek. Announced today, the group will now put a full stop on their tour with an intimate club show in Melbourne on Sunday, 4th December.

Joined by Mildlife, the show will take place one day after their gig at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, which was initially set to wrap up their tour.

Khruangbin – ‘One To Remember’

Khruangbin made their Australian debut in 2019, performing around the country in addition to appearances as part of both the WOMADelaide and Golden Plains festivals. Plans for a 2020 return in support of Tame Impala were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then the group have been busy, releasing both their 2020 album Mordechai, and last month’s Ali, made in collaboration with Vieux Farka Touré. Their upcoming sold-out Australian tour will see them performing headline dates in Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, alongside a performance in Adelaide as part of the Harvest Rock festival.

Khruangbin – Australian Tour 2022

Wednesday, 23rd November – Fremantle Arts Centre, Walyalup/Fremantle, WA

Friday, 25th November – Sydney Opera House, Gadigal Country/Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 27th November – Sydney Opera House, Gadigal Country/Sydney, NSW

Monday, 28th November – Sydney Opera House, Gadigal Country/Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 30th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 1st December – Fortitude Music Hall, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 3rd December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 4th December – 170 Russell, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC (New Show)

Tickets to the newly-announced Melbourne show on sale from Tuesday, 11th October.

