Khruangbin announce new album ‘Mordechai’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 28, 2020

Houston based band Khruangbin have announced details around their new album Mordechai, ahead of them supporting Tame Impala in Australia later this year.

Mordechai, which is due out in late June, is the band’s fourth studio album following 2015’s The Universe Smiles Upon You, 2018’s Con Todo El Mundo and 2019’s Hasta El Cielo.

In addition to the album’s announcement, the band – made up of members Laura Lee Ochoa, Mark Speer and Donald “DJ” Johnson – have also unveiled the music video for lead single, ‘Time (You And I)’.

The video features beloved comedians Stephen K. Amos and Lunda Anele-Skosana going around London and building sandcastles across various iconic parts of the city. It’s all delightfully wholesome.

As mentioned before, Khruangbin are set to support Tame Impala on their nationwide tour which is going ahead later this year. The tour was originally scheduled to happen across April and May, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, has been postponed until December.

Mordechai is out Friday, 26th June.