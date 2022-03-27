Khruangbin Have Announced A 2022 Australian Tour

Texas psych-funk trio Khruangbin have announced they’ll return to Australia and New Zealand in November for their first tour here since 2019.

Playing their biggest headline shows in Australia and New Zealand to date, the band will kick off the run with a show at Fremantle Arts Centre on Wednesday, 23rd November before continuing along to Sydney Opera House, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and finally Spark Arena in Auckland.

For the Melbourne and Auckland shows, support will come from US jazz sax phenom Kamasi Washington. In Fremantle, Melbourne and Brisbane, the band will be joined by Melbourne jazz fusion outfit Mildlife. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 1st April at 2pm local time, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, 30th March from 11am.

Since last visiting our shores, the trio have kept pretty busy. In 2020, they released their third studio album, Mordechai, plus a collaborative EP with Leon Bridges (who’ll be heading our way himself in September) titled Texas Sun. Last month, Khruangbin and Bridges united once again to release another EP, Texas Moon.

[embedded content]

Khruangbin 2022 Australian & New Zealand Tour

Wednesday, 23rd November

Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle/Walyalup

Sunday, 27th November

Sydney Opera House, Sydney/Gadigal Country

Wednesday, 30th November

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane/Meanjin

Saturday, 3rd December

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne/Naarm

Tuesday, 6th December

Spark Arena, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau