Kia PH offers easy own plans

As the world comes to grips with the coronavirus, the automotive industry has started to adopt “new normal” measures to promote safety and to increase profitability. With the many challenges facing the local economy, aside from the 52 percent year-on-year decline of the domestic auto industry, companies, such as Kia PH, are implementing extreme measures for survivability and gaining a foothold back into the consumer’s market.

Currently at 10th place in terms of industry sales, Kia PH is putting its best bet forward, which it deems as the “new normal” lifestyle vehicles. The Picanto and Soluto, Kia’s affordable personal transports are available on easy payment terms such as low down payments of just P1,000 and P16,000, respectively. Then, there is the K2500, the brand’s workhorse, which one can take home for a low down payment of P18,000. Kia has even taken the initiative to fit its K2500 Karga with plastic dividers to enforce physical distancing measures. Consumers can avail of these low down payment schemes and discounts up to July 31.

Korea’s biggest automaker is also set to expand its dealer network, and is looking to open four strategically placed dealerships around the National Capital Region and one up north by the third Qquarter of this year. These include Kia Marikina, Kia Fairview, Kia Isabela and Kia Bonifacio Global City. This would bring Kia Philippines’ total dealer network to 34 sales and service facilities. In addition, four more facilities are planned by end of 2020 or early 2021. Kia intends to continue expanding its reach way into 2021.

Before the year ends, Kia Philippines is set to surprise with two unboxing events. The first is the launch of its Vvirtual s and the second one is the unveiling of an all-new model. “We at Kia Philippines are confident that we will overcome these with sales and after-sales initiatives, continuous expansion of our dealer network, entering into the digital age with a virtual showroom and an unboxing of an all-new model,” says Manny Aligada, Kia PH president.