KIAN Shares Title Track From Newly-Announced ‘Shine EP

Victorian musician KIAN has announced the release of his new EP, Shine. To celebrate the arrival of the seven-track release, the 20-year-old singer has also unveiled the title track as his new single.

A track built around the notion of personal growth, the new single shows off an almost euphoric side to the young musician, with vulnerable lyrics showing maturity far beyond his years. “‘Shine’ is about going through something and then being able to come out the other side having learned to shine; having learned to use it to your own advantage and to be able to grow from it,” he explains.

KIAN – ‘Shine’

[embedded content]

‘Shine’ follows on from the recent release of singles like ‘Fit In Here’ and ‘Direction’, all of which will feature on the Shine EP, which releases 27th August. It will also serve as as KIAN’s first new EP since 2019’s Bliss, and follows on from a pair of standalone singles in 2020.

“People have only had a small taste of what I have to offer, and I think I’ve got lots of things to say and show the world,” KIAN explained in a statement. “I’ve been making some of my favourite music I’ve ever made at the moment.

“I like to sit in a lot of different spaces at once and I feel like Shine shows just how many different new dimensions I can sit in as an artist. I think that it’s cool to bring it all together into one.”

Shine is set for release on Friday, 27th August.

KIAN – Shine

Shine

Direction

Close

Come Through (feat. rako, goyo & DALI HART)

Fit In Here

Sunrise

Too Good

Further Reading

Meet triple j’s 2018 Unearthed High Winner, KIAN

The Veronicas, Baker Boy, And More To Play The Melbourne Royal Show

Triple J’s Unearthed High Competition Announces Its 2022 Details