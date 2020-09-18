“Kiana Valenciano to perform at international music fest”

Kiana Valenciano is among the Filipino artists who will take the spotlight at this year’s Music Matters event.

Kiana Valenciano is joining a stellar lineup of artists from around the world at the Music Matters Live Lounge virtual event at this year’s All That Matters 2020.

The 27-year-old singer is taking part in two events this year. She already participated in It’s A Girl Thing where recorded performances of various incredible ladies around the world were shown on September 15 at the Music Matters Live Lounge from 1:00PM-2:00PM (Singapore Time). ANDREAH, another Filipina artist, also joined the said event.

She is also expected to showcase her talent on Bandwagon Picks! — a curated selection of music from a number of artists from different parts of the globe — on September 18 at the Music Matters Live Lounge from 1:00PM-2:00PM (Singapore Time). Meanwhile, Filipino singer-rapper QUEST will take part in Music Matters Live From Home It’s Throwback Time Season 2.

Other artists who will be performing at the event are Gavin Haley, inch, Sheppard, Weird Genius, When Chai Met Toast, as well as Japanese acts such as Czecho No Republic, cinema stuff, Anly, and YeYe.

Kiana Valenciano marked a new milestone this year as she became part of a collective of Filipino artists dubbed Paradise Rising.