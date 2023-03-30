Kickstart Your Month with Kinohimitsu, iShopChangi Singapore’s Brand of the Month — Up to 78% Off StorewideiSC_BOTMKinoHitmitsu_Homepage_Desktop.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 March 2023 – From 1 – 30 April, iShopChangi kickstarts the month with great April “fuels” from Kinohimitsu, its brand of the month. Enjoy fantastic savings of up to 78% off the health & wellness brand storewide, with complimentary gifts up for grabs at various minimum spends. What’s more, shave off further when you cart out during the sitewide 4.4 flash sale.

Kinohimitsu Deals of the Week





Throughout April, it’s shopping galore on the health & wellness brand, with a new themed deal every week. Beginning with Collagen Week, 1 – 9 April, Kinohimitsu collagen products take the spotlight with Kinohimitsu’s [Bundle of 3] MarineGem Collagen 180g retailing at S$108, an impressive 45% off its usual price of S$194.70. Another highlight of the week is the Kinohimitsu Collagen Men 16’s x 2 + Collagen Nite 32’s. Retailing at S$169.00, this collagen product for men is going 44% off its usual price of S$299.60.

Bird’s Nest Week, happening 10 – 16 April, presents amazing deals on Kinohimitsu’s best-known products. Retailing at 67% off its usual price of S$279.20, the Kinohimitsu [Bundle of 2] Bird’s Nest with Chrysanthemum, Cassia Seed & Wolfberry 24’s + Bird’s Nest with White Fungus & Rock Sugar 24’s is a steal at S$92.00.

Following up is Detox Week, happening 17 – 23 April. Enjoy the best products for clearing out toxins from Kinohimitsu. Take the Kinohimitsu Detox Box Deluxe: Detox Enzyme 30’s + Kiloscut 30’s + D’Tox Plum Juice 6’s + SKNNY Coffee 14’s set, for example. Retailing at S$100.00, it is going at 54% off its usual price of S$219.60. It is a deal not-to-be-missed with multiple products bundled together for maximum efficacy. The Kinohimitsu Detox Box I: Wellness Smooth’D Cleanse & Shape 15’s + Detox Enzyme 30’s + D’Tox Plum Juice 6’s + SKNNY Coffee 14’s is a great choice as well. At S$82.00, it is a good 57% off its usual S$189.60.

From 24 April to the end of the month, iShopChangi presents all its Kinohimitsu products at fabulous prices. Expect items like the Kinohimitsu [Bundle of 2] Resvera K°18 10’s going at S$62.90, an exciting 52% off its usual price of S$129.80. Not forgetting the Kinohimitsu [1 FOR 1] Superfood Supreme 500g that retails at S$42.00, 53% off its usual price of S$89.80.

Not to mention, iShopChangi is giving away S$100 of ClassPass^ credits weekly to its top spender, with two winners in the first week to kick off the sweepstakes.

^ClassPass is a platform that offers classes in collaboration with local gyms and fitness studios.

Get More Deals As You Spend More





iShopChangi shoppers can also enjoy deals and complimentary gifts with a minimum spend on Kinohimitsu products. Expect up to S$32 off and a Kirona Scent Aroma Diffuser worth S$49 to take home. With incredible gifts and attractive deals up for grabs, Kinohimitsu is the brand to snap up from iShopChangi this April.

Codeless Deals (on Kinohimitsu products only) 1 – 30 April 2023 Minimum Spend Description S$100 S$12 off and complimentary Hooga Reed Diffuser* (worth S$15.90) S$180 S$25 off and complimentary Bird’s Nest with Korean Ginseng 6’s* (worth S$45.90) S$200 S$32 off S$220 S$32 off and complimentary Kirona Scent Aroma Diffuser* (worth S$49)

*While stocks last

4.4 Flash Deals & More





4.4 Flash Sale From 4 – 9 April 2023 Code Description 44FLASH12 12% off* with no min. spend. Discount capped at S$50. 44FLASH20 20% off* with min. spend S$400. Discount capped at S$150. 44TECH 8% off* min. spend S$400. Discount capped at S$50.

*Product exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Look forward to even more savings during the 4.4 Flash Sale with up to an extra 20% off on the month’s featured brand and a wide selection of iShopChangi’s best products. Choose from a wide range of categories like beauty, electronics, wine & spirits, and more.

This April, when new users of iShopChangi cart out, they will get a warm welcome with S$20 off* with a minimum of S$79 spent. Simply use the code <ISCNEW20> to enjoy more savings on iShopChangi’s wide selection of brands. For extra savings, cart out via Changi Pay and enjoy S$5 welcome voucher for new Changi Pay sign-ups.

Travellers may place their orders between 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before flying and pick up their purchases from the Collection Centres across the departure halls of all terminals at Singapore Changi Airport. Alternatively, spend S$59 and enjoy delivery in Singapore.

Non-travellers can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have their items delivered for free when they spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. If not, they can pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre. No minimum spend is required.

