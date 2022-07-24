Kid Rock Fans Trash Venue After Show Cancelled Due To Poor Weather

A scheduled Kid Rock show in the US has ended in chaos, with at least one arrest after a planned show was cancelled due to inclement weather. As Consequence Of Sound reports, Kid Rock had been scheduled to perform at Minot, North Dakota, on Friday night when “high winds” reportedly led to the cancellation.

The artist also known as Bobby Shazam was due onstage at 9:30pm, following a two-and-a-half hour set from support act Night Ranger. However, increasingly poor weather led to numerous delays, with the show eventually being axed at around 11pm.

Fans react in anger following Kid Rock cancellation

“SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds),” the rap-rocker wrote on Twitter after the cancellation. “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

However, as TMZ reports, the 18,000-strong crowd reportedly went “berserk” almost immediately after the cancellation was confirmed. Numerous fans allegedly threw beer cans onto the stage, another invaded the stage, and one individual was handcuffed for unknown reasons.

Fans on Twitter responded to Kid Rock, providing further information on what unfolded. “Cops maced people, tackled a bunch of people, it was ugly,” wrote one user. “Winds just were getting over too. Wish we could have seen you.”

