Kidnap-for-ransom gang member killed in Zamboanga Sibugay clash

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines — An alleged member of a kidnap-for-ransom group was killed in a clash with government troops in Titay town in Zamboanga Sibugay province on Monday.

Lt. Col. Cyrus Belarmino, provincial director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), said authorities were about to serve a warrant of arrest when the suspect, Mamay Aburi, engaged them in a firefight along the highway of Naga town.

Aburi withdrew towards Titay town, but upon reaching Barangay Poblacion Muslim, police officers shot him.

Belarmino said Aburi was a subleader of a kidnap-for-ransom group operating in Zamboanga Sibugay. He had been linked with the Abu Sayyaf Group based in Sulu.

He added Aburi was also a member of the Abral Abdusalam Group, also operating in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Police seized a .45-caliber pistol from the suspect after the firefight.

Belarmino said Aburi was involved in the December 2011 kidnapping of Australian national Warren Rodwell in Barangay Upper Pangi, Ipil town of Zamboanga Sibugay and in the October 2019 abduction of the Hyrons couple in Tukuran town, Zamboanga del Sur.

He was also a suspect in the killing of a Civilian Voluntary Organization (CVO) member, Ibrahim Asadali Chiong, in Kaliantana, Naga town on April 6 this year.

According to Belarmino, Aburi was involved in a series of extortion, robbery, gun-for-hire operations, and sea piracy incidents in Zamboanga Sibugay, according to Belarmino.

—Leah Agonoy

