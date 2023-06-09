Kidnapping charges filed vs QC orphanage

Gentle Hands Inc. (GHI), the orphanage shut down by the government for alleged violations, is now facing charges of kidnapping after one of the parents, accompanied by lawyers of the justice department, filed the case against them on Friday before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

In her complaint, a certain Monina Espinosa Roxas (alias Juvy Espinosa Roxas) alleged that Charity Heppner-Graff, the executive director of GHI, had refused to return her three minor children to her.

In her complaint, Roxas, 31, said she was a solo parent working in 2019, with her children being cared for by her mother and siblings. But due to a “misunderstanding,” she was forced to leave their home, saying her children were being physically hurt.

This prompted her to seek help from Bahay Kalinga, which referred her to GHI, which took care of her children.

She was allowed to visit her kids every Thursday, but she claimed she was given a hard time during her visits.

Sought for comment, one of GHI’s counsels said they have yet to receive a copy of the complaint.

The lawyer, however, assured that GHI would respond to the complaint and exhaust all legal remedies available.

