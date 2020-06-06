Kids and money

Most grownups have problems with money. To make the next generation of consumers become better money managers and avoid those problems, we can help them become more financially literate. One way to do that is to start them young. How young? As soon as they know how to count.

How do kids learn about finance? First, from what they see. From their environment, their parents, their school, their friends. Second, from practicing what they have learned from being given responsibilities and making mistakes.

Financial education begins at home. With the right information, approach and commitment, parents and teachers can help kids learn to better manage their money.

Below are some things we could do for them:

– Talk about money. According to a study from a brokerage firm, almost half of parents never talk to their children about money. The key is to have money as part of normal conversation in the household. You must want them to get interested in the topic. Rather than keeping silent on money matters, you should make saving and money matters fun to talk about. There are even cartoon shows that teach kids about money. One of these is the “Secret Millionaires Club.”

– Teach budgeting. Teach them to distinguish between needs and wants. Explain that needs include food, clothing and shelter and wants are non-essentials things you can do without. You can also show a sample of how you budget your spending.

– Allow kids to earn their own money. Allowing kids to make their own money helps them understand the value of hard work and making money. They’ll understand that money doesn’t simply come out from a press or an automated teller machine. They’ll also understand that effort and hard work go hand-in-hand in wealth-building. You can give them allowances for doing household chores or helping you out with work or business. When we were young, aside from being a regular cashier at our small store, our parents taught us there are many ways to earn a living. We collected ketchup bottles and recyclable materials at home to sell them to junk shops. Part of the proceeds we save were spent on watching movies on weekends.

– Kids must be taught the habit of savings at a young age. Warren Buffett has said the chains of habits are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken. The Book of Proverbs tells believers to start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it. So help them get started on saving. It’s not about the amount of the savings, but the habit of saving regularly. You can help them start it up and set savings goals. Ask them what they want to save for and help them calculate the time it would take to reach it at their current savings rate.

– Offer savings incentives and rewards. Some parents gives rewards, such as a kid’s favorite food or toy. Some parents do what is called the matching principle, in which they add a certain amount of cash to match their kids’ current savings. For example, if a kid saves P300 for a week, the parents might add the same amount into his or her savings pool. You can also use a transparent coin bank, so kids could become more motivated as they see their savings slowly increasing when they regularly put in money.

As kids’ savings grow, we should also provide them with a place to save. Besides a coin bank, kids can also open a savings account. There are many banks now that offer savings accounts geared toward kids. Help them set it up so they’ll see how savings grow and earn interest. As they get older, you can also introduce other financial products to them, such as bonds, stocks and mutual funds.

– Teach them to track their spending. Through budgeting, your kids must be able to track where their allowance goes. Have them write down their purchases and expenses. Doing this can be an eye-opening experience for them. Show them where their earnings go and how it relates to their budget and savings goal.

– Allow mistakes. Making mistakes is how we quickly learn when we were kids. A baby learns to walk by falling and standing up again. Don’t be too critical of your kids when they make mistakes. Instead, ask them what they have learned from it. What we want from our kids is not perfection, but progression. You can also give them positive reinforcements and praise when they do well.

– Lending to your kids. If your kids are impatient about saving for something and want to buy it immediately, you can lend money, but require payment from the allowance you provide with corresponding interest. One important finance principle worth learning is to not to live beyond your means and to budget and save. You’ll be teaching them the cost of borrowing at a young age and the benefits of delaying gratification.

– Be a good example. As you might have already known, children have never been really good at listening to their parents, but they usually never fail to imitate them. They are good imitators. So be a role model. Be someone who is worth imitating. If you want your kids to be frugal, then be frugal yourself. If you want them to be charitable, then be one yourself. They will pick up whatever financial behavior they see in you.

Rather than simply giving financial aid or leaving a large estate to our kids, a better legacy is to raise them with good values and habits from which their future lives would be built upon. And one of the greatest gifts we can give them is enabling them to grow up financially responsible and independent.

Josefino Gomez is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. To learn more about personal financial planning, attend the 83rd RFP program in June. For inquiries, email info@rfp.ph or text <name><e-mail> <RFP> at 0917-9689774.