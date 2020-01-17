Kids find loaded gun, badge left by sheriff’s deputy in US Airbnb rental

A loaded gun and a badge are not what a group of children would expect to find inside an Airbnb rental, but these were exactly what 9-year-old Josh Segarra, his younger siblings and cousin discovered when they arrived at the home in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Jon Segarra, his son Josh and three other kids had only been at the rental home near the Heavenly ski resort for 10 minutes when the children poked around and found the gun and badge inside a drawer, according to KTVU on Jan. 14.

“They got curious and started looking in the drawers. It’s an Airbnb. They do not know what is going to be in there,” Segarra said in the report. “They called us and said they found a gun and a police badge. Our first impression was thinking it was fake.”

The children immediately alerted Segarra and did not touch the gun. Police officers from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department came to the scene and picked up the gun and badge after Segarra called to report the incident. The gun was determined to be a fully loaded Ruger 380 handgun.

As per the report, the gun and badge belonged to a current deputy of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, who had left them after staying in the rental home recently. The sheriff’s deputy, who has not been identified, is on paid administrative leave following the incident.

“We are working with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department to determine all the facts and and have already launched an internal investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Most important, we are thankful no one was hurt as a result of the incident.”

Meanwhile, TurnKey Vacation Rentals, the properly manager, called the incident unusual.

“This particular situation is highly unusual and one we haven’t encountered in hosting more than one million guests,” it said in a statement via the report.

Airbnb, which requires guests to provide notice of and obtain consent for secured weapons, is also investigating the case.

Segarra, however, wants answers and feels angry that his sons and their cousin found a loaded weapon inside their room. He and his family were given a full refund for their stay, as per the report, but Segarra said it is not about the money. Apart from seeking answers, he also wants the deputy to face consequences depending on the result of the investigations.

“Imagine if they were playing with it, it would have been some of the things, I don’t want to even imagine,” he said in the report. “I’m very angry about it. My kids found a loaded weapon in their room.” Cody Cepeda /ra

