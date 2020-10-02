Kid’s ward of Silay City hospital closed for decontamination

BACOLOD CITY –– The pediatrics ward of a hospital in Silay City was closed for disinfection due to possible contamination from a COVID-19 patient.

Emergency room services at the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital, however, would continue for patients who need immediate medical attention, said Negros Occidental Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz.

Admission of pediatric ward patients will resume once swab tests of nurses and pediatricians come back negative.

