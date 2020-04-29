“Kiefer Ravena and Alyssa Valdez celebrate fourth anniversary as a couple”

Athletes and power couple Kiefer Ravena and Alyssa Valdez exchange sweet posts on their fourth year of dating.

What started out as friendship has turned into a four-year relationship for athletes and Ateneo de Manila University UAAP MVPs Kiever Ravena and Alyssa Valdez. The couple each shared sweet posts last April 28, Tuesday, on their Instagram accounts celebrating another year in their relationship.

Both highly successful in their chosen sports, Kiefer currently plays basketball for the NLEX Road Warriors in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) while Alyssa plays volleyball for the Creamline Cool Smashers. Having weathered many challenges together including Kiefer’s 18-month suspension from the national team after testing positive for “prohibited substances,” the couple are as strong as ever even if they are apart during home quarantine. In her post, Alyssa refers to Kiefer as her “4-leaf clover.”

In his post, Kiefer posted a photo of their silhouette with the caption, “Ride or die. Haters gon say its fake but Fourever is real. 🤟🏽 i love you fr fr.”