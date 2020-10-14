Kiko Pangilinan asks compassion for Nasino

MANILA, Philippines—Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan asked for compassion towards detained political prisoner Reina Nasino as she mourns for the death of her child Baby River.

Nacino initially received a three-day furlough from the Manila Regional Trial Court but that got turned into a six-hour visit after Manila City Jail claimed that it doesn’t have enough officers to guard the detainees.

“Have compassion for Reina Mae Nasino and allow her more time to attend the wake of her Baby River,” said Pangilinan in a statement.

“Magulang din ako. Nararamdaman ko ang sakit na nararamdaman ni Reina Mae. Mahabag naman sana ang mga kinauukulan sa nangyari sa kanyang baby. Wala na nga siya noong may sakit ang anak, wala pa rin siya para sa kanyang burol.”

(I’m a parent too, I know what Reina is feeling. I hope those in power can have some mercy in them with regard to what happened to the baby. Reina wasn’t there when the baby got sick, and now she won’t be there in the wake.)

Baby River died of pneumonia on October 9, just three months after he was born and two weeks after leaving the hospital with no mother beside him.

Nacino, who was arrested in November 2019 for alleged possession of firearms, got separated from Baby River on August 13 just a few days after giving birth and even though several appeals were made for their reunion those requests were never granted.

“Even our own Department of Justice has said that the rigors of the law should be tempered with human compassion. The situation calls for its application, and we hope it’s not too late for authorities to respond,” said Pangilinan.

Nacino, who was clad in full personal protective equipment, was able to visit her baby on Wednesday but for only a brief moment and had a full security detail with her.

