‘Kiko’ weakens slightly as it makes landfall over Batanes

TYPHOON “Kiko” weakened slightly as it made landfall in Ivana, Batanes, on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Signal No. 4 remains over Batanes while Signal No. 3 is up over the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands.

Pagasa said Signal No. 2 is up over the rest of Babuyan Islands and Signal No. 1 over the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Lasam, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria and Santa Praxedes), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela and Calanasan), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Vintar, Bangui and Burgos).

At 10 a.m., the typhoon was located over the coastal waters of Itbayat, Batanes while moving north-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph), according to the 11 a.m. bulletin.

Kiko’s maximum sustained winds of 215kph decreased to 205kph while its gustiness of 265kph was lowered to 250kph, the state-run weather agency said.

Moving northward, Kiko will likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Sunday, before passing over the sea east of Taiwan, Pagasa said.

Over the next 24 hours, the typhoon will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes, the bulletin said.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao and Kalinga will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

“Kiko will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon (‘habagat’), bringing rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region, and the western sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said.