“KILIG! Kristel Fulgar and Yohan Kim dub ‘Crash Landing On You’ scene”

Netizens got super kilig with Kristel Fulgar and Yohan Kim’s CLOY dub.

Kristel Fulgar made the online world fall in love once again with a video she posted with Yohan Kim a.k.a Big Boss. They dubbed a scene from from the popular K-Drama series Crash Landing On You.

“My kind of Captain Ri hehe.. 😎 #CrashLandingOnYou #사랑의불시착,” Kristel captioned her Instagram post.

Netizens were quick to react to Kristel’s video.

“So cute… I really love both of you doing a drama remake,” one netizen commented.

“Amin na kasi kayo. Hindi yung pinapakilig niyo lang kami 🙁 hahaha! Luvs you both @kristelfulgar @yk20k,” another netizen posted.

“OMG 😍😍😍 My KristelxBigBoss heart is happy again,” another netizen posted.

Both started gaining a following online after Kristel posted her South Korea vlog on her YouTube channel last year. In her previous interview, the Kapamilya actress shared that their friendship started when they met in Korea.

“Akala ko nga pag-alis ko sa Korea parang iyon na ‘yung magiging last na beses ko na siya makikita noon… Pero hindi, nagtuluy-tuloy pa rin ‘yung friendship namin. Kunwari i-invite ko siya sa isang premiere night ng movie ko, pupunta siya,” Kristel shared in her previous interview with PUSH.

EXCLUSIVE: How did Kristel Fulgar and ‘Big Boss’ Yohan Kim meet?

She added, “Parang actually ininvite ko nga siya noong nasa Korea pa lang kami, hindi ko nga in-expect din na parang totoong pupunta siya and ayon parang supportive siya sa career ko dito so gusto ko rin siya i-support sa kung ano man tinatahak niyang career or business. Ganoon lang din ‘yung friendly relationship namin na nagsu-support sa isa’t isa.”