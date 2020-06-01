Killer Mike Delivers Emotional Speech To Atlanta Protesters

Atlanta native and Run The Jewels member Killer Mike has delivered a passionate speech to Atlanta protesters, pleading them to “not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy.”

Mike, whose father is a police officer in the city of Atlanta, gave a speech that was over eight minutes in length, asking for protesters to remain calm while holding officers and government officials accountable.

“I’m duty bound to be here to simply say that it is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy,” he said.

“It is your duty to fortify your own house so that you may be a house of refuge in times of organisation. Now is the time to plot, plan, strategise, organise, and mobilise.

“It is time to beat up prosecutors you don’t like at the voting booth. It is time to hold mayoral offices accountable, chiefs and deputy chiefs. Atlanta is not perfect, we’re a lot better than we ever were, and we’re a lot better than cities are.”

“I’m mad as hell. I woke up wanting to see the world burn down yesterday because I’m tired of seeing black men die,” he continued.

“He casually put his knee on a human being’s neck for nine minutes as he died like a zebra in the clutch of a lion’s jaw. And, we watch it like murder porn over and over again. That’s why children are burning to the ground. They don’t know what else to do.”

“So, we have an opportunity now because I’m mad. I don’t have any good advice,” he said later.

“What I can tell you is that if you sit in your homes tonight instead of burning your home to the ground, you will have time to properly plot, plan, strategise, and organise and mobilise in an effective way.

“Two of the most effective ways is first taking your butt to the computer and making sure you fill out your Census so that people know who you are and where you are. The next thing is making sure you exercise your political bully power and going to local elections and beating up the politicians that you don’t like.”

Watch his full speech below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]