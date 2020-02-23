“Kim Atienza’s car ablazed in BGC”

Despite the mishap, Kuya Kim chose to look at the brighter side and thanked God for keeping his wife safe.

Kim Atienza’s Range Rover bursted into flames while in Bonifacio Global City, the TV host posted on Instagram on Sunday, February 23.

In the photos posted by Kuya Kim, it can be seen how badly the car was damaged, while in one video, it can be seen bursting into flames.

Fortunately, Kuya Kim’s wife Felicia was safe from the mishap as he mentioned in the post’s caption.

“Thank you Lord [Felicia] wasn’t hurt on her birthday! This car served us well. Bye bye Rangie,” he said.

Kuya Kim currently appears on the weekly informative show Matanglawin.