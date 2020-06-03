“Kim Atienza’s daughter graduates from elementary amid COVID-19 pandemic”

Television host and weather anchor Kim Atienza is a proud father as his daughter, Emmanuelle, finished her elementary studies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Instagram Tuesday, the “Matanglawin” host shared snaps from Emmanuelle’s virtual graduation as he congratulated his daughter for her accomplishment.

“Emman! Emman! Emman! You are the most exciting, naturally talented bundle of blessings God gave your Mama and Papa,” he said.

“We love you with our lives and don’t you ever ever forget that. Congratulations on your graduation our dearest Emmanuelle. Welcome to High School!” he added.

Emmanuelle finished her studies at the Chinese International School Manila in Taguig City.

Just last week, Kim’s son, Jose, also graduated from high school.

For his part, the only son of Kim and his wife, Felicia Atienza, studied at International School Manila, also located in Taguig City.

Aside from Emmanuelle and Jose, Kim and Felicia, who were married in March 2002, also has another child, Eliana.