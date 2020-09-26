“Kim Chiu admits fear still lingers months after van shooting incident”

Kim Chiu reflected on the van shooting incident that almost took her life away in March.

Kim Chiu admitted that the fear still lingers months after the van shooting incident that almost killed her.

On her Instagram Stories, Kim shared, “When my car always stops in this certain area, it gives me that feeling that I don’t understand.”

Processing why she has been feeling that way, Kim shared this realization: “You will never get over a particular thing if you keep on avoiding it.”

She continued, “All you have to do is to face it and give a different perspective. Though it takes time and courage.”

It can be recalled that last March, two unidentified gunmen fired shots at her van at the corner of Katipunan and CP Garcia Avenues in Diliman.

“Kung sino man ang gumawa nito Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo dalawa. Sana tininignan nyo muna ang plate number bago nyo paulanan ng bala yung kotse ko but at the end of the day inisip ko nalang walang nasaktan sa amin. God protected us,” the actress revealed on her Instagram last March following the incident.

Kim claimed that it was a case of mistaken identity.

[embedded content]

In a vlog she posted that month, Kim also addressed the issue that the van shooting was staged.

READ: Kim Chiu to release new single on her birthday

“Hindi ko ilalagay ang buhay ng kahit sino para lang sa publicity, buhay ‘yun ng mga taong nag-aalaga sa akin ng ilang taon. Ilalagay ko ba ‘yung buhay nila sa delikado? Kung tutuusin tinuturing ko na silang pamilya. Isipin mo na lang ‘yung magulang mo, ‘yung asawa mo, nakasakay sa kotse, gagawin mo ba ‘yun?” she remarked.