“Kim Chiu donates proceeds of #BawalLumabas merch to vulnerable communities, celeb fundraiser”

Kim Chiu has donated the proceeds of her merchandise based on the #BawalLumabas meme to various efforts against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Instagram, the actress said that using the funds she raised through the merchandise, she was able to send out food packs to a total of 1,500 families, as well as donate P300,000 to the celebrity auction Shop and Share.

Organized by ABS-CBN stars Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo, and Dimples Romana, Shop and Share aims to raise funds for coronavirus mass testing for underprivileged communities in the Philippines.

“Thank you po sa lahat ng sumuporta sa #BawalLumabasMerch,” Kim said in her post.

“Maraming maraming salamat! Journey was like a roller coaster ride but I’m glad it ended this way,” she added.

Earlier this month, her sister, Lakam, revealed that Kim had sold out all of her “Bawal Lumabas” merchandise, which was inspired by a meme drawn from her viral statement in defense of her embattled home network ABS-CBN during a live stream in May.

Aside from the merchandise, Kim also released a song titled “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)”, which spawned another wave of viral dance and music covers online.

She talked more about her “Bawal Lumabas journey” in her latest vlog entry, which you can check out below:

[embedded content]