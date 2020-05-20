“Kim Chiu earns praises from netizens for releasing ‘Bawal Lumabas’ full track”

Kim Chiu earned the praises of the netizens after she released the full track of “Bawal Lumabas.” The song was inspired by a blunder she had during the #LabanKapamilya Facebook live streaming, which became viral online after DJ Squammy incorporated a beat to her statement.

Following the release of the full song on May 8, numerous netizens commended Kim for turning something negative into positive.

“I just can’t believe how many hate and hurtful words she got and how many people were trolling Kim, and here she is still standing,” one netizen said.

“Wow! Naiyak naman ako. Paulit ulit ko talagang pinanood. God bless you beautiful princess Kim Chiu @prinsesachinita. Be strong and take courage. Do not fear or be dismayed. You’re a victor!” another netizen stated.

“Kaya mahal ko si Kim Chiu eh. I didn’t post something before when almost everyone is making fun of her because I believe in the goodness of her heart. And here, she bounced back greater and stronger,” another netizen remarked.

Various personalities also commended Kim for releasing the song.

“We love you @prinsesachinita. At the end of the day… you can never put a person with a good heart down,” Heart Evangelista tweeted.

“This how to handle and do it!!! Congrats @prinsesachinita. You just showed everybody how to turn lemons into lemonade!!! Kudos to you!!!” Chiz Escudero said.

On Twitter, Kim extended her gratitude to those who appreciated her work.

Yung nagising ka ulit ngayon dahil Trending ang pangalan ko. Pag check ko..naiyak ako.eto ang pinagdadasal kong gising🙏🏻 yung dati kong gising na trending ako parang bangungot kasi yun eh!😅 SALAMAT GUYS! ❤️ BAWAL LUMABAS! Ay pede na pala ikaw lumabas!!!! https://t.co/EgpLsUBQyL — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) May 19, 2020

“‘Yung nagising ka ulit ngayon dahil trending ang pangalan ko. Pag check ko..naiyak ako. Eto ang pinagdadasal kong gising. ‘Yung dati kong gising na trending ako parang bangungot kasi yun eh! Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat SALAMAT GUYS! BAWAL LUMABAS! Ay pede na pala ikaw lumabas!!!!” Kim posted.