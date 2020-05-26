“Kim Chiu launches Bawal Lumabas merch, partners with Angel Locsin’s mass testing project”

Kim Chiu has officially launched a t-shirt line with designs inspired by her hit track ‘Bawal Lumabas.’

Kim Chiu is making the most out of the positive responses she has been continuously receiving for her “Bawal Lumabas” song as she recently launched a t-shirt line with designs inspired by the hit track to raise funds for those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help families struggling to find a means to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim revealed that she has put up an online store where she is currently selling limited edition “Bawal Lumabas” merchandise.

“Speaking of ‘Bawal Lumabas,’ isa sa mga sinabi ni Adrian ay ang ‘Bawal Lumabas’ merchandise. So one at a time. Kanta tapos ngayon ‘Bawal Lumabas’ merchandise. Hindi para pagkakitaan ko. Kasi alam ko naman marami sa mga kababayan ngayon na hindi pa talaga pwede lumabas. And ilan na sila hindi lumalabas,” she said.

She went on: “So I’ve decided na gumawa ng merchandise which is t-shirts. And each t-shirt is worth 295 pesos and tatlong designs siya with five colors. And gusto ko neon color para pagsinuot niyo ‘yun, maaalala niyo na ito ‘yung ‘Bawal Lumabas’ merchandise. Limited edition lang siya. Konting-konti lang.

“Triny ko lang. Kung maging successful man, ang proceeds nito ay mapupunta sa mga families na bawal pang lumabas. Food package para sa kanila. Sana marami tayong mabigyan ng food package ngayon,” she continued.

Kim also shared that she partnered with Angel Locsin’s “Show and Share” program where the latter is raising funds to buy COVID-19 testing kits alongside Anne Curtis and Bea Alonzo.

“Nakipag-partner na rin ako kay Angel Locsin sa kanyang mass testing project. So food package, mass testing. So sumisilip po ang pag-asa na one day pwede na tayong lumabas. This is a very hard moment ngayon na meron tayo. Kaya magtulungan tayo,” she said.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

To purchase Kim’s shirt, you may check out @bawallumabas_merch on Instagram. You will first fill out a form before proceeding with the payment which can either be done through BDO or PayPal.